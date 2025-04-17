1 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash near Mesquite, police say

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash early Thursday morning south of Mesquite.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash early Thursday morning south of Mesquite.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 3:05 a.m. near northbound IR15 and mile marker 93. The crash scene is about 27 miles south of Mesquite, police said.

Authorities said one adult male was confirmed dead at the scene as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

There are no road closures in the area, as police said the crash scene was off the roadway in the east desert area.

No further information was immediately available.