61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

1 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash near Mesquite, police say

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Christian Juarez, left, Juan Juarez and Janet Juarez, right, admitted to fatally shooting Antho ...
Siblings get prison in 2020 Las Vegas slaying of man over $1,000 debt
Since 1970, the average temperature of Las Vegas has increased by 5.9 degrees, according to the ...
‘Hard to deny’: Nevada is home to nation’s 2 fastest-warming cities
Dwayne McClinton, director of the Governor’s Office of Energy, faces the Nevada Commission on ...
Ethics panel rejects settlement for Nevada energy director over free VGK tickets
National Park Service biologist Kevin Wilson helps volunteer-in-park diver Mal Maloney traverse ...
Earthquakes can’t stifle progress of tiny Devils Hole pupfish, feds say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 5:06 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash early Thursday morning south of Mesquite.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 3:05 a.m. near northbound IR15 and mile marker 93. The crash scene is about 27 miles south of Mesquite, police said.

Authorities said one adult male was confirmed dead at the scene as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

There are no road closures in the area, as police said the crash scene was off the roadway in the east desert area.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family house at Novara Lane on Wednesday, June 15, ...
Could Nevada voters change the property tax system?
By / RJ

The Nevada Legislature could ask voters to consider reforming the state’s property tax system in a shake-up that could have big consequences for the state’s housing market and municipalities’ revenue.

MORE STORIES