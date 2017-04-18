1 hospitalized in chemical spill at Tesla plant in Nevada

An overall view of the new Tesla Gigafactory is seen during a media tour Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Construction continues at Section F of the new Tesla Gigafactory during a media tour Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Construction continues on the new Tesla Gigafactory during a media tour Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., left, discusses the company's new Gigafactory Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SPARKS — Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a chemical spill forced the evacuation of part of Tesla’s giant battery factory in Nevada.

Storey County emergency operations director Joe Curtis said Monday an unidentified cleaning agent in a 55-gallon barrel overturned in an isolated area near a vehicle.

Curtis said more than a half-dozen workers became ill and one was sent to a hospital as a precaution.

He says only a portion of the factory had to be evacuated and crews were working to clean up the spill.

County officials say there was never a threat to public health at the industrial park along Interstate 80 east of Reno.