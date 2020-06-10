78°F
1 incumbent, 3 fresh faces leading in CCSD board races

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 8:41 am
 

Preliminary results in the race for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees show incumbent Lola Brooks, Lisa Guzman, Katie Williams and Barbara Dreyer emerging as the front runners for the four seats up for election.

The figures, released early Wednesday, will be updated as additional ballots are counted, with final, unofficial results expected on Tuesday. Unless a candidate receives a majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

Of the school board’s four seats up for election, three are open due to the incumbents facing term limits.

In District E in the Summerlin area, the lone incumbent and board President Lola Brooks took the lead over six challengers, with 4,638 votes or 21.77 percent of the vote. Her nearest challengers are Christopher Craig, with 3,336 votes and 15.66 percent of the vote, and Alexis Salt, with 3,284 votes and 15.41 percent of the vote.

In District A in the Henderson area, Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association, was leading with 6,718 votes, or 27.05 percent of the vote. Her nearest challenger is Liberty Leavitt, with 4,437 votes and 17.87 percent of the vote. District A has been represented by Trustee Deanna Wright since 2008, but Wright is termed out after this year.

In District B, which encompasses parts of northeast and northwest Las Vegas, Katie Williams was in the lead with 4,913 votes, or 26.75 percent of the vote. Williams came under fire nationally in early March for tweets about dining out at Red Robin in response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was urging people to stay home.

Those tweets appear to have been deleted, but Williams tweeted a note of thanks to Las Vegas voters on Wednesday morning.

“It’s early. It’s an unofficial count. But the people are speaking up! They are tired of the same results! They want change!! And I’m going to give it to them!!” Williams tweeted Wednesday morning.

Williams’ nearest challenger was Jeffrey Proffitt, with 3,218 votes or 17.52 percent of the vote.

District B has been represented by Trustee Chris Garvey since 2008. Garvey could not run again due to term limits.

In District C in North Las Vegas, teacher Barbara Dreyer was leading with 2,453 votes, or 21.81 percent of the vote. Her nearest challenger was Evelyn Garcia Morales, executive director of Fulfillment Fund Las Vegas with 2,276 votes, or 20.23 percent of the vote.

District C has been represented by Trustee Linda Young since 2008, but Young is also termed out after this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

