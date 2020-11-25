39°F
1 injured in Pahrump structure fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 4:26 am
 
One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 2 ...
One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 24,2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Nye County authorities responded to a large structure fire Tuesday night in Pahrump that injured one.

The county sheriff’s office reported the fire at about 9 p.m. It was described as a structure fire in the “Blagg and Jarvis area.”

The sheriff’s office said it was assisting Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue on its response to put out the blaze.

“There is one patient being transported for injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

