1 person dies in plane crash south of Carson City

Piper PA-34 Seneca (Google)

CARSON CITY — One person is confirmed dead in a crash of a twin-engine light passenger plane south of Carson City.

Reno Gazette-Journal reports Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell says the identity of the person killed Monday in the crash is being withheld pending the confirmation of the identity and notification of their next of kin.

Rescuers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Fork Fire District found the wreckage of the Piper PA-34 Seneca off Hobo Hot Springs Road just west of U.S. Highway 395 and south of Plymouth Drive in Jacks Valley about 12:20 p.m.