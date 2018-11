One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving an overturned semitrailer and a small van north of Beatty.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

According to a Nevada Highway Patrol tweet, the fatal crash occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Nye County Mile Marker 96.

Northbound travel lanes are temporarily closed.