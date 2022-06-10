$100M ranch hits the market in Nevada

The seller has been trying to find buyers for other holdings, too, including a compound along Lake Tahoe priced at $55 million.

Bently Ranch in Northern Nevada, seen here, is on the market for $100 million. The property spans nearly 12,400 acres. (Outdoor Properties of Nevada)

Spanning more than half the size of Summerlin, a sprawling ranch property in Northern Nevada has hit the market for $100 million.

Bently Ranch, which grows wheat, rye, barley, hops, oats and alfalfa, was recently listed for sale. It measures nearly 12,400 acres and is split among multiple stretches of land, with some portions over the state line in California.

The property features 10 homes as well as bunkhouses, shops, barns, a feedlot and one of the largest composting sites in Nevada, listing materials show.

It also has ample water, boasting more than 6,000 acres of irrigated land.

All told, this is likely the highest-priced ranch to go up for sale in Nevada in recent times, said listing agent Todd Renfrew of Outdoor Properties of Nevada.

The ranch’s cattle, trucks and agricultural equipment are not included in the sale and are offered separately, Renfrew said.

He noted the ranch’s asking price limits the pool of potential buyers but said he has gotten “a lot of interest already.” He pointed to the ranch’s proximity to Lake Tahoe, its water rights and its farmland.

“It’s a pretty property,” Renfrew said.

It’s also a huge piece of real estate. By comparison, Las Vegas’ Summerlin community, home to more than 100,000 people, spans 22,500 acres.

The ranch’s seller, the Bently family, has been trying to find buyers for other holdings too, Renfrew said. Those holdings include Bently Heritage Estate Distillery, a business in Minden that uses the ranch’s grains to make alcohol, and an 11,000-square-foot compound along Lake Tahoe called “Wovoka” that’s priced at $55 million.

The ranch and distillery are part of Minden-based Bently Enterprises, led by CEO Christopher Bently.

Bently Enterprises announced last month that it was selling the remaining 43,000 acres of its 60,000-plus-acre holdings. More than half of its remaining real estate is in Douglas County, where the company is the largest private landowner, a news release stated.

The Bentlys bought a mansion in Scotland with thousands of acres and have moved there, but they also plan to spend time in San Francisco, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The Bentlys’ Lake Tahoe estate, meanwhile, sits on 4.85 acres along the Nevada side of the water. The property features a sandy beach, roughly 370 feet of lake frontage, a stone boathouse with two lifts, a private pier, and an infinity-edge pool and spa, listing materials show.

Listing broker Clif Chase, of Chase International, told the Review-Journal that the compound features several structures and almost every lake amenity “known to man.”

It was formally listed about two weeks ago, and while homes priced that high rarely sell fast, Chase said, he has recevied “better than average” interest in the property.

The asking price is vastly higher than the most expensive home currently on the market in the Las Vegas Valley, which, as seen on Zillow, is a Henderson mansion priced at $32.5 million.

That home, which went up for sale last summer, spans 14,207 square feet.

According to listing materials, it boasts a glass elevator, basketball court, game room, 13-seat movie theater, and security system with 32 cameras and biometric scan entries.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.