101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County as total tops 3K

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County rebounded to return to triple digits overnight, with 101 new cases reported early Tuesday. The county also saw two more fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county to 141.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases on its COVID-19 webpage, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 3,099.

Health district officials estimate that 1,841 of those patients have recovered.

Nevada saw a smaller uptick overnight, with 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. That was a slight increase over the last three days but well below the level of new cases seen as recently as last week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported the new count on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, bringing the total number of cases reported in Nevada to 3,937.

The state death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus was unchanged from the 163 reported late Monday.

The new infection total was derived from tests on 32,347 people, indicating an infection rate just over 12 percent. That number is likely inflated as the severely ill and those who have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient are much more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

