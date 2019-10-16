$10K Mega Millions winner sold in store near Nevada border

The winner matched four of the five numbers drawn plus the Mega Ball number.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Mega Millions player is $10,000 richer after Tuesday’s drawing connected with a ticket sold just over the Nevada-Arizona border.

The winning ticket was sold at Beaver Dam Station in Littlefield, Arizona, about 11 miles east of Mesquite, according to Arizona State Lottery officials. The winner matched four of the five numbers drawn plus the Mega Ball number.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 4,12, 14, 35, 70 with Mega Ball number 2, and the jackpot was $65 million.

Friday’s jackpot is set for $71 million. By the way, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $100 million.

