11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County as state toll hits 72

Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County overnight, and the state death toll edged higher to 72, according to new data from local health agencies.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County overnight, and the state death toll edged higher to 72, according to new data from local health agencies published Wednesday.

The latest Clark County fatalities reported by the Southern Nevada Health District apparently already were reflected in the 71 deaths statewide reported late Tuesday by the Nevada Health and Human Services Department. But a new death reported Wednesday by authorities in Washoe County pushed that total up by one.

Meanwhile, state data published early Wednesday added 129 to the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, bringing the total caseload in the state to 2,216. That was the third straight triple-digit increase in the daily reports by the state on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

State caseload was derived from tests on 18,639 people in the state, indicating an infection rate of nearly 12 percent. That figure is likely inflated, however, since most of those tested are either seriously ill or are known contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

The new deaths reported by the Southern Nevada Health District brought the total to 65 in the county.

The district also reported that the number of cases in the county of the disease caused by the new coronavirus had increased to 1,878. That represented an increase of 144 cases from the 1,734 cases reported Tuesday.

The Washoe County Heath district reported an additional death from the disease, the sixth in the county, saying the victim was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

It also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 326. Of those, 27 are currently hospitalized and 35 have been deemed recovered.

In another development on Wednesday:

— The College of Southern Nevada reported two new COVID-19 cases, one involving an instructor and the other a student. The school said the instructor was last at a CSN satellite facility on Water Street in Henderson on March 23, while the student was last on the Charleston campus on March 16. The new cases brought to six the total number reported by CSN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.