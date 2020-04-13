143 coronavirus cases found in Nevada nursing facilities

Nevada is reporting 143 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the disease occurring in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other institutional settings, including prisons.

The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada is reporting 143 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the disease occurring in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other institutional settings, including prisons, according to a new tracking tool unveiled Monday.

The new data dashboard shows 77 residents and 66 staff members infected among 29 facilities across the state, 22 of them in Clark County; 16 are skilled nursing centers, where a total of 76 residents and staff have contracted COVID-19 and eight deaths have occurred.

Institutional living facilities that serve seniors and others at higher risk of the most serious infections, as well as prisons, where incarcerated individuals are unable to adhere to social distancing guidelines, have been hard hit by the easily-spread virus.

Analysts, compliance officers and epidemiologists within the state Department of Health and Human Services are using the data “to identify, control and contain the spread of COVID-19 among our most vulnerable residents living within skilled nursing and assisted living facilities,” according to a release from the state’s COVID-19 response team.

“This information will strengthen our ability to identify cases and work with partners to address those as quickly as possible,” DHHS director Richard Whitley said in a statement.

The dashboard breaks out individual facilities by name. The worst hit thus far is Willow Springs, a residential treatment facility for youth in Reno, with 42 cases — 25 residents and 17 staff – and one death, a staff member.

Other hard-hit facilities: Advanced Health Care of Summerlin, with eight cases total, including six residents, and two deaths; Horizon Health and Rehab in Las Vegas, with 20 cases involving nine residents and 11 staff; Lakeside Health & Wellness in Reno, with six cases including three residents and three deaths; and Merrill Gardens of Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, with 4 cases, all involving residents, and two deaths.

Twelve cases are reported in four correctional facilities — Casa Grande, Ely State, High Desert, and Southern Desert Correctional Springs — with six inmates and six staff affected.

Statewide, Nevada on Monday had recorded 2,971 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths. Institutional cases represent 4.8 percent of the state case total and 12.3 percent of statewide deaths.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.