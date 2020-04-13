177 coronavirus cases found in Nevada nursing facilities

Nevada is reporting 177 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the disease occurring in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other institutional settings, including prisons.

The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada is reporting 177 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the disease occurring in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other institutional settings, including prisons, according to a new tracking tool unveiled Monday.

The new data dashboard shows 92 residents and 85 staff members infected among 32 facilities across the state, 24 of them in Clark County, six in Washoe County, and one each in Carson City and White Pine County; 17 are skilled nursing centers, where a total of 99 residents and staff have contracted COVID-19 and 12 deaths have occurred.

Institutional living facilities that serve seniors and others at higher risk of the most serious infections, as well as prisons, where incarcerated individuals are unable to adhere to social distancing guidelines, have been hard hit by the easily spread virus.

Analysts, compliance officers and epidemiologists within the state Department of Health and Human Services are using the data “to identify, control and contain the spread of COVID-19 among our most vulnerable residents living within skilled nursing and assisted living facilities,” according to a release from the state’s COVID-19 response team.

“This information will strengthen our ability to identify cases and work with partners to address those as quickly as possible,” DHHS director Richard Whitley said in a statement.

The dashboard breaks out individual facilities by name. The worst hit thus far is Willow Springs, a residential treatment facility for youth in Reno, with 51 cases — 32 residents and 19 staff — and one death, a staff member.

Other hard-hit facilities: Advanced Health Care of Summerlin, with eight cases total, including six residents, and two deaths; Horizon Health and Rehab in Las Vegas, with 38 cases involving 14 residents and 24 staff; Lakeside Health & Wellness in Reno, with six cases including three residents and four deaths; and Merrill Gardens of Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, with 4 cases, all involving residents, and two deaths. One child care facility, Sierra Vista Children’s Academy in Carson City, reported one resident case.

Six cases are reported in four correctional facilities — Casa Grande, Ely State, High Desert, and Southern Desert Correctional Springs — with six staff affected.

The figures were being frequently updated Monday and timing discrepancies appeared in some of the reporting. The state website, for example, listed six cases at the Lakeside facility in Reno, but at a press briefing Washoe County officials Monday morning, County Health Officer Kevin Dick cited 36 cases there, based on the latest state data.

“We’re working to coordinate with the state on what they’re finding in those investigations, but they have the lead, as the licensing authority over those facilities,” Dick said.

Statewide, Nevada on Monday had recorded 2,971 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths. Institutional cases represent nearly 6 percent of the state case total and nearly 16 percent of statewide deaths.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.