1,800-acre fire burning southwest of Las Vegas, near Mount Potosi

Crews are battling an 1,800-acre fire near Mount Potosi on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Smoke from the Cottonwood Fire peaks behind Mt. Potosi on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Crews are battling an 800-acre fire near Mount Potosi on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest via Twitter)

Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the Forest Service, said the fire broke out Monday morning after some storms in Cottonwood Pass, southwest of the Las Vegas Valley. He said the fire, which is burning sage and brush on the east side of the mountain, was caused by lightning.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Clark County Fire Department are assisting, with ground and air crews fighting the flames.

Johnson said the fire is burning between Highway 160 and Goodsprings, but no major roads or communities are in danger as of 6:40 p.m.

The #CottonwoodFire has grown to an est 700-800 acres. Neither Highway 160 nor any communities are currently threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though lightning has recently been in the area. A Type 3 IMT has been ordered. @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/2hRvpQHSZE — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 20, 2020

