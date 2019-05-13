87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

$1M effort planned to rebuild fire-ravaged youth camp in Elko

The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 - 11:04 am
 

ELKO — Volunteers plan to return to an 80-year-old youth camp in northeast Nevada to begin a $1 million rebuilding effort after an explosive wildfire last fall destroyed the main lodge and most of the cabins.

Elko Lions Club members who’ve launched a fundraising drive for Camp Lamoille hope to reopen it in summer of 2020. Located in the rugged Ruby Mountains southeast of Elko, it was opened in 1939 when the Boy Scouts of America were issued a special use permit by the Forest Service.

Chuck Stout, Camp Lamoille’s manager and chairman, says he’ll never forget noticing noticed a large plume of smoke in the area last Sept. 30. A camp host who was checking out the last campers for the season said the Forest Service was evacuating the canyon as a precautionary measure.

By nightfall, the lodge fully engulfed by flames.

“Less than 12 hours from the start of the fire, the canyon and the camp, as we knew it, was gone forever,” said Stout.

“My heart sunk,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press last week.

Ten of the 16 buildings were lost, including the main lodge, six A-frame cabins and three storage units. Stout said all that survived were the administration building, three A-frame cabins, a restroom/shower house, a generator shed and the lodge’s stone chimney.

About 40 people, including members of Team Rubicon, a veterans’ group, will begin removing rubble June 1-2. The work will also include restoring power and water to the camp and repairing the restroom and shower. The work is expected to be completed by late summer.

Plans for Phase 2 include constructing an open-air pavilion and repurposing the existing fireplace and chimney as an outdoor kitchen and barbecue. For lodging, three pre-fabricated cabins will be installed and eight RV parking spaces will be added.

The final phase is the construction of a new single-story lodge and storage facility. The work is dependent on funding and permitting from the Forest Service, Stout said.

So far, the Lions Club has raised about $343,000 of the estimated $1 million needed through fundraisers, insurance proceeds, and individual and corporate donations, said Teri Gage, a Lions Club member and Elko accountant. She said starting restoration within seven months of the fire is “a great start for us.”

Although the camp was insured, the policy did not cover replacement value, Stout said. “There’s no fire protection. You’re in wildlands,” he said.

Local contractors, engineers and architects have donated their services, and the Lions Club has applied for a FEMA grant of about $170,000 for fire resistant siding and roofing for the existing buildings at the camp.

“The community has been absolutely amazing at stepping up and saying, ‘What can I do,’” Gage said. “It makes you proud to be part of Elko County and everything we’ve put together in such a short period of time.”

———

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, www.elkodaily.com

Local Videos
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure Hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods Bettor Collects
James Adducci bet $85k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. He collected his $1.19M from William Hill sports bet in the SLS today. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Endangered frogs released at Springs Preserve
Dozens of endangered Relic Leopard Frogs were released at the Cotton Grove inside Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Leg ...
Lawyers: Two-thirds vote not needed to extend taxes in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Democratic state lawmakers got a legal opinion that could let them pass a budget without bipartisan support, but Republicans say they’ll sue if Democrats try to do so.