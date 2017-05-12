2 business competitions give Nevadans chance at $100K in cash, services

Entrepreneurs have until June 26 to apply to a state business pitch competition held during the annual Governor’s Conference on Business networking event. (Screengrab/http://business.nv.gov/GCB/Home/)

This summer, two competitions give Nevada entrepreneurs a chance at almost $100,000 worth of cash and services to help grow their business.

First UNLV has started accepting executive summaries for its eighth annual Dominic Anthony Marrocco Southern Nevada Business Plan Competition.

The final day to send in an executive summary, which should be no longer than five pages, is May 22, according to a statement Wednesday. Finalists are announced May 29.

The winners of $50,000 in cash and prizes are announced June 9 following an in-person pitch panel and award ceremony at the UNLV Foundations building.

Only residents of Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties are eligible. They must have a new business idea or have formed an early stage company that is or will be incorporated in one of those counties.

After that, entrepreneurs have until June 26 to apply to a state business pitch competition held during the annual Governor’s Conference on Business networking event.

Contestants must pay $40 and send in a packet to the Department of Business and Industry, according to a statement. Judges will pick 10 finalists to pitch a panel at Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. FInalists must attend the pitch event on Aug. 17.

First place gets $5,000 cash, $7,500 worth of gear and training from tech giant Microsoft, $4,800 worth of management advice and training and $3,500 worth of social media and public relations services.

Second place gets $2,500 worth of cash, a $2,500 prize from Microsoft, $3,300 worth of management advice and training and $1,500 worth of social media and public relations services.

Audience members will vote on a winner of a $1,000 people’s choice award.

Additional information about business pitch competition eligibility, application, rules and guidelines can be found at http://business.nv.gov/GCB/Home or by calling Chris Weiss at (702) 486-5320.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.