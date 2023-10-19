91°F
Local Nevada

2 dead, 1 injured in early morning structure fire in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 19, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South Stanley Street in Pahrump about 5:45 a.m. on We ...
Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South Stanley Street in Pahrump about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, for reports of a structure fire. Nye County dispatchers reported a significant explosion followed by several smaller ones. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
The cause of a Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, fire that killed two and injured on appeared to be acc ...
The cause of a Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, fire that killed two and injured on appeared to be accidental in nature, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people are dead and one is injured following a Wednesda ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people are dead and one is injured following a Wednesday, Oct. 18 fire in northern Pahrump.

An early morning structure fire in Pahrump claimed the lives of two people and injured a third Wednesday.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of South Stanley Street about 5:45 a.m. after dispatchers reported a significant explosion followed by several smaller ones.

As crews arrived on location, Lewis said they found the residence engulfed in heavy fire conditions that extended to vehicles, personal property and additional structures.

“Crews immediately commenced a defensive exterior objective using multiple hand lines and water tenders,” Lewis said. “Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that we had one injury and two confirmed fatals. Crews contacted Pahrump Buildings and Grounds for heavy equipment to be brought in due to the severe deterioration of the building.”

Once the area was deemed safe, firefighters entered and recovered the two victims, while the state fire marshal arrived and commenced the initial investigation. The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental in nature, Lewis said.

Additionally, Lewis said that though two people safely exited from the burning structure, one died after re-entering to try to rescue someone still inside.

“It’s our understanding that two people successfully egressed out of the building and were in a safe area,” he noted. “However, one re-entered the structure in order to affect a rescue and was unable to survive the conditions within. That is our understanding.”

Lewis advised that in similar situations, it’s best to remain in a safe area outside to provide first responders with additional information about where victims may be located inside a residence.

“That is just paramount for us to be successful in any potential rescue assignment,” he said.

Crews remained on scene for more than nine hours. The identities of the victims have not been released. The condition of the survivor was not immediately known.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

