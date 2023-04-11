2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas

The plane crashed near Cal-Nev-Ari, a small town south of Searchlight on U.S. 95 near the California border.

Two people were killed in a plane crash south of Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday.

The plane crashed near Cal-Nev-Ari, a small town south of Searchlight on U.S. Highway 95, said Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney in an email statement Tuesday morning.

“Regarding the plane crash near Cal-Nev-Ari, CCFD units have just arrived,” Whitney said in the email. “The initial reports per law enforcement of 2 deceased has been confirmed by CCFD units on scene. There is no further information at this time.”

