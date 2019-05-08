2 hiking trails in Lake Mead recreation area closing for summer

The Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon trails will be closed from May 15 until Sept. 30 under seasonal restrictions.

A temporary closure sign warns visitors at the Goldstrike Canyon trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2014. (National Park Service)

Two hiking trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will close for the summer on May 15.

The Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon trails won’t reopen until Sept. 30 under seasonal restrictions adopted in 2014 following a series of heat-related deaths and rescues.

The Goldstrike Canyon trail leads to several hot springs and the Colorado River on the Nevada side of Black Canyon, but requires some climbing and rock scrambling.

The White Rock Canyon area on the Arizona side of the Colorado includes multiple trails leading to Arizona Hot Spring, Liberty Bell Arch and the river.

During the closure, visitors can use the river to access the hot springs on both sides of the canyon.

Other, less strenuous trails in the 1.5 million-acre recreation area will remain open during the summer.

Maps of the closure areas and tips on summer hiking can be found on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/lake.

