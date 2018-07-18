2 killed in 4-vehicle crash north of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning about 50 miles north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 93 north of Las Vegas, near Coyote Springs, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol @NHPSouthernComm)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 93 north of Las Vegas, near Coyote Springs, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol @NHPSouthernComm)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 93 north of Las Vegas, near Coyote Springs, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol @NHPSouthernComm)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 93 north of Las Vegas, near Coyote Springs, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol @NHPSouthernComm)

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning about 50 miles north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93.

Two people were killed in the four-vehicle crash on U.S. 93 at mile marker 63, south of Coyote Springs, according to Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m.

All travel lanes on the highway are blocked, and U.S. 93 is closed at Interstate 15, Highway Patrol said. Traffic is being diverted onto state Route 168.

#trafficalert US93 at mile marker 63, 2x fatal crash involving 4 vehicles. All travel lanes are closed, traffic is being diverted onto SR168. US93 is also closed at IR15. Unknown when roads will reopen, use caution in the area as we investigate. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/1D7MRV1z5g — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 18, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.