2 killed in head-on crash in Nye County; US 95 closed

Two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Two people are dead following a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on the highway at mile marker 40, between Amargosa Valley and Beatty, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 5:30 p.m. The highway was closed in both directions Tuesday evening.

#TrafficAlert Fatal head on crash with 2 pronounced deceased and 2 in critical condition on US-95 and mile marker 40 in Nye County. US-95 is closed in both directions. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 27, 2019

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.