2 killed on US 95 north of Beatty overnight, road closed
Two people were killed overnight when two 18-wheelers collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Beatty in Nye County. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Highway 95 is closed north of Beatty at MM 79 due to a fatal accident https://t.co/W9mPBYKpJv pic.twitter.com/D5BdfGCpB3
— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) September 2, 2020
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is closed at mile marker 79 because of a fatal accident in which two tractor trailers collided.”
The sheriff’s office said the Nevada Highway Patrol’s investigation is on its way to the scene The accident happened sometime before 3:32 a.m.
Traffic is stopped in both directions in the area. The accident scene is more than two hours north of Las Vegas.
