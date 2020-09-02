74°F
Local Nevada

2 killed on US 95 north of Beatty overnight, road closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 6:08 am
 
Updated September 2, 2020 - 6:43 am

Two people were killed overnight when two 18-wheelers collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Beatty in Nye County.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is closed at mile marker 79 because of a fatal accident in which two tractor trailers collided.”

The sheriff’s office said the Nevada Highway Patrol’s investigation is on its way to the scene The accident happened sometime before 3:32 a.m.

Traffic is stopped in both directions in the area. The accident scene is more than two hours north of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

