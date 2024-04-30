2 killed, woman injured in crash northeast of Las Vegas

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday northeast of Las Vegas.

‘Impairment and speed’: Nevada traffic deaths up nearly 40% from 2023

Boulder City police search for inmate who walked away from job site

Cool Las Vegas spring forecast to warm — perhaps much higher than normal

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday northeast of Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Nevada Route 169 and Wells Avenue in the Moapa Valley, according to a release from the Nevada Highway Patrol. The men were confirmed dead at the scene. The woman was air-lifted to a nearby hospital.

Logandale and Overton residents are advised to use the Valley of Fire to enter and exit the Valley. State Route 169 will be closed for the next several hours for investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.