86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

2 killed, woman injured in crash northeast of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A sunrise in Las Vegas on July 20, 2023, during the hottest stretch of heat in Las Vegas weathe ...
Cool Las Vegas spring forecast to warm — perhaps much higher than normal
The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/ ...
Las Vegas man arrested in $7M US Treasury check scheme
Oliver Zamora (NDOC)
Boulder City police search for inmate who walked away from job site
‘Impairment and speed’: Nevada traffic deaths up nearly 40% from 2023
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday northeast of Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Nevada Route 169 and Wells Avenue in the Moapa Valley, according to a release from the Nevada Highway Patrol. The men were confirmed dead at the scene. The woman was air-lifted to a nearby hospital.

Logandale and Overton residents are advised to use the Valley of Fire to enter and exit the Valley. State Route 169 will be closed for the next several hours for investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Do saguaros grow in Las Vegas? It’s complicated
recommend 2
Attention skiers: Lee Canyon plans a big winter finale this weekend
recommend 3
Driver killed after crashing into light pole in Summerlin
recommend 4
Motorcyclist, 19, killed in North Las Vegas crash
recommend 5
Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
recommend 6
Girl, 9, located after being reported missing in central valley