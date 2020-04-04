2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in state up to 1,742

As of Saturday morning, there were 1,742 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nevada, according to the state Health and Human Services Department.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Two more people have died in Clark County due to COVID-19, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The total number of deaths as of Saturday morning in the county was 41, an increase from 39 reported Friday night.

The number of COVID-19 cases in all of Nevada jumped to 1,742 as of Saturday morning, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.

The Review-Journal has identified 45 deaths in the state from the virus, up from 43 that were reported on Friday.

The county is reporting 1,418 cases, which is 139 more than Friday.

Two more cases are also being reported in the Quad County region, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services. One is of a woman in her 70s from Carson City, and the other is a woman in her 30s from Lyon County. Both are self-isolating at home.

The total cases in the area, which accounts for Carson City as well as Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, is 20 as of Saturday morning. Two of those people have recovered, according to the health district.

According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, the number of cases with young victims has risen this week. On Friday, two new cases involving patients in the birth-to-4 range were reported, and the number of cases in people ages 5-17 climbed from 10 on Monday to 14 on Friday. Those two groups account for just over 1 percent of all cases.

In a separate count, the Review-Journal had identified 1,549 cases in Nevada as of Friday night, based on reports from individual health districts and county officials. The state Health and Human Services Department’s website on Friday showed 1,514 cases, up from 1,458 on Thursday. That Thursday-to-Friday increase of 56 cases was the lowest one-day increase since March 24, when the figure increased by 33 cases, according to Review-Journal research.

As of Friday night, the Review-Journal identified four deaths that occurred in Washoe County, which on Friday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total reported in the county to 199. The county health district reports that 26 of those patients have recovered.

Nye County on Friday also reported another new case in Pahrump, which had a total of 5 cases as of Friday. There are two other cases in the county in Beatty and Amargosa.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.