2 more Nevada prison employees test positive for COVID-19

Ely State Prison (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two more Nevada Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive cases among staff members to three.

The recent positive cases involve an employee at Ely State Prison and another at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas, according to department spokesman Scott Kelley. The first positive case, involving a worker at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, was reported on Thursday afternoon.

All three employees have been sent home to self-quarantine for two weeks, Kelley said.

Further details about the employees, including whether they work closely with inmates, have not been released. The department also has not responded to repeated requests from the Las Vegas Review-Journal regarding the number of tests administered to both staff members and inmates.

The department operates nine correctional facilities, 11 conservation camps and two transitional housing facilities across Nevada.

