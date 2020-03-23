2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245

Two more patients in Clark County with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the state and in Nevada’s most populous county to four.

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed early Monday in a Northern Nevada. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Two more patients in Clark County with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the state and in Nevada’s most populous county to four, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Monday.

The individuals include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying medical conditions, according to the health district.

“We are saddened to report that two more people with coronavirus disease have died in our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer.

The health district also raised its total of COVID-19 cases in Clark County from 126 to 151.

The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory continues to receive limited testing resources and is providing testing primarily in support of health district investigations into contacts of confirmed cases. The district noted that as more tests are done, more positive results will be reported

“While the increase in positive case reports may cause concern for the public, it allows the health district to better investigate cases, advise patient contacts, and serves as reinforcement for the public about the importance of ‘staying home for Nevada,’” the district said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the state of Nevada on Monday reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 245.

Those figures are presumed to include the new Clark County figures, though it was not immediately possible to confirm that.

This means of the 3,735 people tested by public and private labs in Nevada, 6.5 percent have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear where in the state the new cases were reported.

One case also was confirmed early Monday in a Douglas County resident.

The case involved a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no underlying health conditions, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services department, which covers the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. She became symptomatic after having an out-of-state visitor.

The woman is the fourth case reported by Carson City authorities.

Cases also have been reported by Elko, Nye and Washoe counties.

