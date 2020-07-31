2 pilots die after air-tankers collide fighting wildfire in Nevada

Two small air-tankers collided in mid-air in southeast Nevada on Thursday while battling a wildfire about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas, killing the two pilots.

The Bishop Fire seen from the Ella Mountain Lookout in the Clover Mountains south of Caliente on Wednesday, July 28, 2020.

CALIENTE — Two small air-tankers collided in mid-air in southeast Nevada on Thursday while battling a wildfire about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Two pilots died in the collision, the Bureau of Land Management reported in a tweet Thursday night.

#NeverForgotten: Mid-air collision involving two contract Single Engine Air Tankers occurred on #BishopFire, SW of Caliente, NV. Both pilots were killed in the crash. Recovery operations are underway & notifications are being made –> https://t.co/4qcs1o1WCl #NationalFireNews pic.twitter.com/qjUJiIu96k — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) July 31, 2020

The pilots were the only people on board the single-engine planes that collided about 1 p.m. during a mission attacking flames on the fire about 17 miles southwest of Caliente, according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Bureau of Land Management says the fire broke out Wednesday in Lincoln County’s Rainbow Canyon. It has burned an estimated 10 square miles of small timber and grass.

Nearly 200 firefighters were battling the blaze in near-record heat and low humidity. Smoke from the fire was visible in southwest Utah.

No other details have been released.

Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.