Local Nevada

2 Sparks men arrested in southeast Reno killing

The Associated Press
November 19, 2017 - 3:08 pm
 

RENO — Reno police investigating the shooting death of a woman have arrested two people, including a relative of the victim.

Authorities said Friday that they will charge 26-year-old Richard Silva-Guzman and 18-year-old Yiovannie Guzman in the homicide of Luz Linarez-Castillo.

According to police, Silva-Guzman is the victim’s brother-in-law from her estranged marriage.

Both suspects, who live in Sparks, are cousins.

Police say the men admitted to jointly planning the killing in advance. No other details about a motive were disclosed.

Shots were reported on the southeast side of town the morning of Nov. 2. Officers found the 26-year-old victim in her still-running vehicle.

She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects’ families are cooperating with the investigation.

News Headlines
