2 weekend deaths reported at Lake Mead

Two people died Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said Terry Farris, 48, died at the Callville Bay boat ramp from blunt force trauma, and the death was ruled an accident. The second person had not been identified as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service directed inquiries to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, who is investigating the deaths.

The Department of Wildlife did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

