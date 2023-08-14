98°F
Local Nevada

2 weekend deaths reported at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 12:15 pm
Lake Mead and the “bathtub ring” are shown at Hoover Dam outside Boulder City on April 11, ...
Lake Mead and the “bathtub ring” are shown at Hoover Dam outside Boulder City on April 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two people died Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said Terry Farris, 48, died at the Callville Bay boat ramp from blunt force trauma, and the death was ruled an accident. The second person had not been identified as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service directed inquiries to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, who is investigating the deaths.

The Department of Wildlife did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X, formerly known s Twitter.

