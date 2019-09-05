2 women ID’d as victims in fatal crash near Boulder City

Antonia Pappas, 78, of Henderson and Christina Rich, 80, of Freeport, New York, were killed in the crash on Wednesday, which hospitalized at least six others.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Boulder City Wednesday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Antonia Pappas, 78, and Christina Rich, 80, were killed in the crash, and at least six others were hospitalized.

Pappas, who lived in Henderson, died at the scene. Rich, who was from Freeport, New York, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday about the crash near U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Interstate 11.

The agency had released no other information as of Thursday morning.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.