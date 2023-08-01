23% containment reported in York fire battle
The size of the fire that started in the Mojave National Preserve also has grown to more than 80,000 acres.
Officials battling the York wildfire that’s burning in the desert near Searchlight reported Tuesday that there is 23 percent containment, although the size of the fire has grown to more than 80,000 acres.
The fire started in the Mojave National Preserve on private land in California around noon on Friday.
The update was posted on the federal government’s InciWeb site.
