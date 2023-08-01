82°F
Local Nevada

23% containment reported in York fire battle

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 7:44 am
 
The New York mountains are covered with thick smoke, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Nipton, Calif ...
The New York mountains are covered with thick smoke, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The New York mountains in Nipton are covered with thick smoke as seen from Searchlight, on Mond ...
The New York mountains in Nipton are covered with thick smoke as seen from Searchlight, on Monday, July 31, 2023.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officials battling the York wildfire that’s burning in the desert near Searchlight reported Tuesday that there is 23 percent containment, although the size of the fire has grown to more than 80,000 acres.

The fire started in the Mojave National Preserve on private land in California around noon on Friday.

The update was posted on the federal government’s InciWeb site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

