2,500-acre wildfire in Northern Nevada prompts evacuations

A Northern Nevada wildfire had grown to 2,500 acres as of Monday night, prompting the evacuation of neighborhoods around Gardnerville.

Ad of 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 6, fire was burning on both sides of U.S. Highway 395, south of Gardnerville. (East Fork Professional Firefighters Facebook)

The Numbers Fire, as officials are calling it, led to evacuations by 9 p.m., according to Douglas County. Pine View Estates, Bodie Flat and Out our Way Area had been evacuated as of 10 p.m.

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler tweeted at 9:22 p.m. that “we have been evacuated due to fire. Prayers please.”

We have been evacuated due to fire. Prayers please — Jim Wheeler (@Wheeler4Nevada) July 7, 2020

An evacuation center is set up at Carson Valley Inn, 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, the county said.

Highway 395 is closed at Riverview and state Route 208, and Pinenut Road is closed at Arroyo Drive, the county said.

“Reverse 911 notifications have gone out for most of the eastern part of the Valley and the Pine Nuts,” the county said on its website Monday evening. “We are asking residents to stay aware and to respond to Search and Rescue and the members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.”

Gardnerville is about 50 miles south of Reno and 20 miles east of South Lake Tahoe, California.

