$2K reward offered in probe of huge Nevada wildfire

Undated photo of the Martin Fire burning in Northern Nevada. (Sebastian Christiansen, Sawtooth IHC via Bureau of Land Management)

This July 8, 2018 satellite image from NASA's Suomi NPP satellite shows a wildfire, shown in red, also known as the Martin Fire, in Nevada, and smoke reaching to Idaho. The NASA satellite captured infrared imaging of the fire that has burned nearly 700 square miles (1,813 sq. kilometers) of mostly sage brush, grasses and rangeland, an area almost half the size of the state of Rhode Island, according to the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center. (NASA via AP)

An aerial view of the northern flank of the Martin Fire burning in northern Nevada on July 10, 2018. (Bureau of Land Management)

Photograph taken during an operations flight showing Martin Fire destruction in northern Nevada on July 10, 2018. (Bureau of Land Management)

An aircraft drops fire retardant on the Martin Fire in northern Nevada on July 7 2018. (Bureau of Land Management)

The Martin Fire burns in northern Nevada on July 10, 2018. (Bureau of Land Management)

Map showing the area of destruction caused by the Martin Fire as of July 13, 2018. (Bureau of Land Management)

RENO — Federal land managers are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the Martin Fire, a huge wildfire burning in Northern Nevada.

Fire officials have confirmed that humans caused the fire that has charred nearly 700 square miles, or 435,569 acres, of remote rangeland. Named for the Martin Creek are, the blaze is the largest active wildfire in the nation.

The specific cause remains under investigation, but authorities suspect it was started by Fourth-of-July campers the day before it was reported at 12:45 a.m. July 5 about 200 miles northeast of Reno.

“This fire has damaged and affected ranches and numerous resources,” said Bureau of Land Management Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough. “We would like to thank our partners who have assisted us with the suppression efforts and continue to help bring the fire under control.”

McCullogh said investigators have determined the Martin Fire started at about 11:30 p.m. on July 4 about 7 miles north of Paradise Valley.

The fire is estimated to be 95 percent contained. BLM officials estimate it will be fully contained by Wednesday. The perimeter of the fire is approximately 296 miles long, according to the BLM.

Anyone with information about the potential crime should contact the agency in Elko at 775-857-3511.