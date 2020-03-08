2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Washoe County

Washoe County health officials Sunday announced the second Reno-area case of coronavirus infection, a man in his 30s whose only known travel was to Santa Clara, California.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The man, who was not further identified, is self-isolating at home, the Washoe County Health District said in a Sunday morning advisory. As with other COVID-19 cases, the diagnosis is considered presumptive positive pending confirmation by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case,” said Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease.”

The county scheduled a briefing for early Sunday afternoon.

Nevada reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday, saying that a military veteran in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, had tested positive and was presumed to have COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

That was followed later the same day by a report in Washoe County that another man, also in his 50s, had tested positive for the virus. The Reno-area man was a passenger on a cruise ship now in quarantine off San Francisco.

The man’s young relative attends a Reno elementary school that was closed Friday as a precaution and for cleaning, but no others have tested positive and the school was to re-open Monday.

The cruise ship is now expected to dock in Oakland on Monday. So far, 46 people among 3,500 passengers and crew have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said Friday night that 40 Nevadans were passengers on the ship from a previous voyage. They are being contacted for testing.

Symptoms from infection by the coronavirus range from mild to severe, with some people developing pneumonia. The two Nevada cases illustrate that, as the patient in Southern Nevada is in isolation at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas while the Northern Nevada man is self-quarantined at home and was in stable condition as of Friday, Washoe County Health District officials said.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.