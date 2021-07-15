2nd round of winners in Nevada’s vaccination raffle to be announced

The second “Vax Nevada Day” ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Elizabeth Allder won $250,000 as Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada announce the first COVID-19 Vax Nevada Days winners at College of Southern Nevada's North Las Vegas Campus, July 8 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The ceremonies, which Gov. Steve Sisolak said were designed to entice more Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will award $5 million in cash, college tuition and other prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents.

The Review-Journal will livestream the awards ceremony.

Winners will be announced each Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

At the first ceremony last Thursday, an elementary school teacher from North Las Vegas won a $250,000 cash prize and a 15-year-old from Las Vegas won a $50,000 tuition prize for post-secondary education, among other winners.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

