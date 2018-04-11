3 charged in Northern Nevada bear poaching case

Three Lyon County men have been charged in connection with the poaching of a black bear and other animals in 2017.

A black bear searches for Kokanee salmon as it walks along Taylor Creek in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in October. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Nevada Department of Wildlife announced Wednesday that Daniel Rubio, Eliseo Rubio Sr. and Eliseo Rubio Jr., all of Dayton, face a felony charge of unlawful killing of a big game animal and a gross misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal.

The charges were filed March 28 after what state game wardens called a lengthy and complicated investigation into the illegal killing of a black bear last spring in the Pine Nut Mountains, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

According to the department, investigators collected evidence suggesting the three men also were involved in unlawfully killing and keeping a mule deer and other wildlife crimes.

“We want to make it very clear that these individuals are not hunters. They did not have big game tags, did not purchase hunting licenses, and are not hunters,” chief state game warden Tyler Turnipseed said in a written statement. “People like this are definitely not sportsmen.”

