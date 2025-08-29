3 dead after fiery crash on U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas

Three people died after a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Esmeralda County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 95 near Goldfield. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m. near mile marker 13 in Esmeralda County, about seven miles south of Goldfield.

In a statement, the NHP said “a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck was traveling north on 95 in the northbound travel lane. A combination tractor/trailer commercial motor vehicle (CMV) was traveling south on 95 in the southbound travel lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford allowed the vehicle to cross over the centerline, directly into the path of the CMV. The left front of the pick-up struck the left front of the CMV, causing the pick-up to overturn and subsequently catch fire.”

The unidentified driver and two passengers of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (Central Command) said it has investigated 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 fatalities, in 2025.