3 dead in head-on crash near California-Nevada border

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed three people and injured four other others on Sunday.

RENO — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on the edge of the Sierra that killed three people and injured four other others on U.S. Highway 395 near the California-Nevada line.

The patrol says a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided with a northbound Toyota Tacoma at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Walker, California, about 10 miles south of the Nevada line at Topaz Lake.

Two people in the Tacoma were taken to a Reno hospital where the driver later died. Five people in the Nissan also were hospitalized before two of those passengers were pronounced dead.

At least two of the injured people remain in critical condition.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact CHP in Bridgeport at 760-932-7995.