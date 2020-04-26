3 die in Northern Nevada plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft BE35, Bonanza crashed near Goshute Peak, about 90 miles southeast of Elko, killing all occupants.

Three people were killed after a plane crash east of Elko on Friday night, authorities said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told the Elko Free Press that a man, a woman and a boy around age 10 were killed when the plane was trying to land for unknown reasons.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

