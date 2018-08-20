3 hurt in helicopter crash in Northern Nevada

Authorities say three people were injured in a helicopter crash in central Nevada and two volunteer firefighters have suffered burns battling a wildfire near the crash scene.

A Bell B206 helicopter (Thinkstock)

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Bell B206 helicopter went down under unknown circumstances Saturday afternoon about 15 miles north of Battle Mountain.

The contract helicopter was taking two Nevada Department of Wildlife biologists on a survey.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities say one biologist suffered neck and back injuries in the crash while the pilot and the other biologist had minor injuries.

The crash apparently started a large brush fire in the area.

The volunteer firefighters were taken to a burn center for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately available Sunday afternoon.