3 inmates die in prisons outside Las Vegas

(From left to right) Craig Crosby, Marc McCurdy and Montana Munday died last week in Nevada Department of Corrections custody. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Three inmates died in Nevada Department of Corrections custody, the agency announced Tuesday.

Marc McCurdy, 70, died Thursday in Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs. Montana Munday, 36, died Friday and Craig Crosby, 55, died Saturday in High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, according to news releases from the agency. Indian Springs is about 45 miles from downtown Las Vegas.

No further information was released by the department about the circumstances of the deaths. The releases also did not state if any of the inmates’ deaths were connected to each other. The department said that autopsies were requested in each of the deaths.

McCurdy and Crosby were both serving sentences for driving under the influence third offense, the department said. Munday was serving a sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon enhancement.

