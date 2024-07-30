102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

3 inmates killed in fight at Nevada prison

Law enforcement officials guard the entrance to Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, ...
Law enforcement officials guard the entrance to Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @cs ...
Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location of Nevada's execution chamber, Wedn ...
A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location of Nevada's execution chamber, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, near Ely, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Law enforcement officials guard the entrance to Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, ...
Law enforcement officials guard the entrance to Ely State Prison in Ely on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vega ...
Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas next week
Louise Zhou, right, a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School, watches as newly hired teachers ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo delivers keynote speech to new CCSD educators
2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum. (Toyota/TNS)
Toyota replacing over 100K engines after recalling Tundra, Lexus LX
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game ag ...
Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 5:19 pm

Three inmates were killed and several others were injured in a fight that broke out at Ely State Prison on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The prison was placed on lockdown following the fight.

Nine inmates were transported for treatment, according to a news release from the department. No officers were injured in the altercation.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Tuesday it was not releasing the names of the inmates who were killed at this time and that there was an active investigation in cooperation with multiple statewide and local law enforcement agencies.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

According to a policy explained on the department’s website, the Nevada Department of Corrections will issue a press release “informing the public of the general circumstances surrounding any in-custody offender death” once “every effort is made to notify the next of kin as soon as possible.”

There have been two other inmate deaths in Ely State Prison this year, according to press releases. Inmate Antonio Talavera, 38, was pronounced dead on April 16, and inmate Norman Belcher, 49, was pronounced dead on May 30.

Neither release contains any information about the inmates’ causes of death, but deaths resulting from violent fights have been reported in state facilities in recent years.

An inmate called his fiancee in October 2019 to warn her that “something might happen” to him. Later that day, he was stabbed 52 times inside a locked cell.

Andrew Thurgood had said on the phone to his fiancee that he had heard the “dubs,” a reference to the Aryan Warriors, a notoriously violent white supremacist prison gang, were going to jump him.

In December 2022, 21-year-old Tyrek Settles was stabbed to death at Ely State Prison, sparking protests in support of a hunger strike at the prison as inmates called for an end to solitary confinement, lockdowns, group punishment and alleged violence from staff.

And in July 2023, another man, 29-year-old Michael Rumble, was stabbed to death at Ely State Prison.

The department has issued releases for 18 inmate deaths across Nevada Department of Corrections facilities this year.

Governor Joe Lombardo’s office declined to comment on whether or not they are concerned about the violence inside state prisons, instead reiterating that “today’s incident is under investigation by local and statewide law enforcement agencies.”

Similarly, Alcinia Whiters, deputy communications director for the Office of Attorney General Aaron Ford, said “we are aware of the situation but cannot comment further.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game ag ...
Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Raiders.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
I-15 reopens after 44-hour closure, truck fire is still burning
recommend 2
2 Legionnaires’ disease cases investigated at Strip resort
recommend 3
Convicted kidnapper dies in Las Vegas hospital
recommend 4
Convicted of prolific ‘sextortion’ of minors, man gets 65-year prison term
recommend 5
Popular Lake Mead site closing after reports of crime, damage
recommend 6
Man sentenced to prison for Lake Mead hatchet attack