3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
According to the NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15.
Authorities said three people were killed as a result of the crash.
The NHP could not provide any updates on the people killed or whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.