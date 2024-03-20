3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car that left three people dead on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15.

Authorities said three people were killed as a result of the crash.

The NHP could not provide any updates on the people killed or whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.