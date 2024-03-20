60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas

3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 6:33 am
 
Updated March 20, 2024 - 8:41 pm
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car that left three people dead on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car ...
the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car that left three people dead on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morn ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 93 northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15.

Authorities said three people were killed as a result of the crash.

The NHP could not provide any updates on the people killed or whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rideshare company Uber is backing a proposal in Nevada to cap the percentage of fees an attorne ...
Uber-backed proposal would cap attorney fees at 20%
By / RJ

An initiative petition filed with the Secretary of State’s office Monday aims to ensure plaintiffs receive “their fair share” of awards or settlements in civil cases by capping attorneys’ fees at 20 percent.

More stories
Las Vegas teen dies in crash; driver accused of reckless driving
Las Vegas teen dies in crash; driver accused of reckless driving
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event
Free tickets offered for Las Vegas police’s annual K-9 trials event
1 dead after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
1 dead after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Teas and Tulips’ display — PHOTOS
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Teas and Tulips’ display — PHOTOS