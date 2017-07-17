ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Mercury, north of Pahrump

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2017 - 8:34 am
 

A light earthquake struck early Monday on the Nevada National Security Site in Nye County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake at 2:27 a.m. was centered about 7 miles northeast of Mercury and 4.2 miles below the surface, geophysicist Julie Dutton said.

No injuries or damage were reported, the Geological Survey said.

Mercury is about 30 miles north of Pahrump and about 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

It’s also about 33 miles southeast of Yucca Mountain. The State of Nevada Nuclear Waste Project Office website describes earthquake activity as a safety concern for operation of a high-level nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain.

Data indicates there have been 621 seismic events of magnitudes greater than 2.5 within a 50-mile radius of the mountain since 1976, it said.

The most significant earthquake occurred about 8 miles southeast of the Yucca Mountain site with a magnitude of 5.6 on June 29, 1992. It damaged a nearby Department of Energy field office building, the website said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

