4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Mercury, north of Pahrump

A shallow 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday on the Nevada National Security Site in Nye County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The remains of a bridge built to measure the effects from the 1957 nuclear detonation test Priscilla at Frenchman Flat. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan., 11, 2017, at the Nevada National Security Site, in Mercury, Nevada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake at 2:27 a.m. was centered about 7 miles northeast of Mercury and 4.2 miles below the surface, geophysicist Julie Dutton said.

No injuries or damage were reported, the Geological Survey said.

Mercury is about 30 miles north of Pahrump and about 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

It’s also about 33 miles southeast of Yucca Mountain. The State of Nevada Nuclear Waste Project Office website describes earthquake activity as a safety concern for operation of a high-level nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain.

Data indicates there have been 621 seismic events of magnitudes greater than 2.5 within a 50-mile radius of the mountain since 1976, it said.

The most significant earthquake occurred about 8 miles southeast of the Yucca Mountain site with a magnitude of 5.6 on June 29, 1992. It damaged a nearby Department of Energy field office building, the website said.

