The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 8:17 a.m. about 11 miles from Sandy Valley, which is approximately 37 southwest of Las Vegas near the Nevada and California border. No damage was expected, it said.

No damage was expected, according to the USGS website.

Reports of weak shaking were reported in Las Vegas, Pahrump and Jean.

