4.9 earthquake strikes central Nevada

(Getty Images)

CARSON CITY — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck central Nevada on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 1:42 p.m. about 21 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, in Esmeralda County’s Monte Cristo Range. Minor quakes have rattled the region since a magnitude 6.5 temblor — Nevada’s largest in 66 years — struck 36 miles from Tonopah on May 15.

The initial quake and subsequent aftershocks damaged parts of U.S. Highway 95, which is still being repaired. Crews were assessing roads after Friday’s quake, but initial reports showed no signs of damage on U.S. Highway 95, Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said.

Socorro Streight, the owner of Socorro’s Burger Hut in Mina, said the earth shaking has been a regular occurrence since May.

“We feel so many that I don’t even pay attention anymore,” she said.

Earlier this month, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake in California was felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The June 4 quake happened at 6:32 p.m. about 10 miles south of the Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, about 185 miles west of Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.