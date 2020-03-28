4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County

There are four more reported deaths in Clark County due to coronavirus, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The total number of deaths in the state as of Saturday morning was up to 14, according to the website. All the deaths occurred in Clark County, which has a total of 528 cases, which increased from 443 cases reported in the county on Friday.

Also, there are two newly reported coronavirus cases in Nevada’s Quad County region of Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, both involving people in their 30s, officials said Saturday morning.

The cases are two of the 621 positive test results in Nevada that were included in state data posted late Friday night. Nevada’s number of reported cases in Nevada had jumped from 420 late Thursday to 621 on Friday.

As of about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the state data had not been updated to include the new deaths or the 85 new cases reported in Clark County.

The two new Quad County region cases involve a woman in Carson City and a man in Douglas County. According to an email from Carson City Health and Human Services, both had a “recent travel history.”

That increased the area’s number of positive cases to 11, according to Carson City Health and Human Services. Those 11 people are all in “stable condition” and are self-isolating.

As of Saturday morning, 92 people, or about 18 percent of Clark County cases, required hospitalization, a figure that excludes cases that resulted in death. Of those hospitalized, about 23 percent were in intensive care units, with nearly 15 percent on ventilators to assist them with breathing, according to new information provided on the district’s website.

During a Friday morning telebriefing for reporters, the health district said it had only 119 test kits remaining with which to test people for the disease, and that it currently can test about 40 people per day. State and local officials have said they need more test kids.

But testing by private labs is also available, which includes testing for people with milder symptoms. Anecdotal evidence suggests that testing had been limited primarily to people with more severe symptoms or those who were part of disease-transmission investigations.

In addition to the two new cases in the Quad County area, there are 75 positive cases in Washoe County. Five residents in the county had recovered and were released from self-isolation.

There are three cases in Elko County.

Coronavirus has been reported in Clark, Washoe, Elko, Douglas, Lyon and Nye counties, as well as in Carson City.

