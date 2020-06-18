4 new COVID-19 cases at Boulder City veterans home

Three more residents and a staff member at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City has confirmed three more residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three more residents and a staff member at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were conducted after a new resident, who had tested negative prior to admission to the home, later tested positive, the state Department of Veterans Services announced Thursday. Additional test results are pending.

“Our clinical and support staff at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home are doing everything within our power to protect our residents and their team mates,” department Director Kat Miller said in a statement. “For months they have aggressively fought against the spread of this virus. I am tremendously proud of each of them and their refusal to relax their guard.”

The veterans home announced in April that all 161 residents had been tested.

As of Thursday, the facility had 21 confirmed coronavirus cases in 11 residents and 10 staff members, according to the state’s database.

One resident, an 86-year-old Korean War veteran, died from the disease March 28.

Those entering the home are screened, and access remains limited to staff and vendors.

Those interested in drive-thru visitation should call ahead to 702-332-6736 for details.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.