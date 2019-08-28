43 cats, 3 dogs rescued from Boulder City mobile home

The Boulder City Animal Shelter has 46 new pets that were rescued from a mobile home last week, and some of them are available for adoption.

Boulder City Animal Control rescued 43 cats and three dogs, which were brought to the shelter for treatment. The animals are in “various stages of recovery,” Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said in a news release Wednesday.

The dogs and six cats should be available for adoption by the end of this week, and another dozen could be adoptable soon, LaPlante said.

The animal shelter posts adoptable pets on its Boulder City Adoptable Pets & Lost and Found Facebook page as they become available. The shelter said the pets will all be spayed, neutered and vaccinated, and will have an adoption fee of $8.

The shelter is located at Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street, and can be reached at 702-293-9283.

The location of the mobile home and the owner’s identity were not released.

