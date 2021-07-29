4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle set for Thursday night

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will have a livestream of the event at 6 p.m.

In this July 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, poses for a photo with the third round Vax Nevada Days winners as they hold their checks at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The fourth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Reno.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will have a livestream of the event.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week, cash and prizes will be given out to vaccinated Nevada residents. A total of $5 million will be given out to nearly 2,000 people, with the $1 million grand prize given out on Aug. 26.

In the past three weeks, adult have received cash prizes of up to $250,000 and teens have won college savings prizes of up to $50,000.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.