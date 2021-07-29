4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle set for Thursday night
The Las Vegas Review-Journal will have a livestream of the event at 6 p.m.
The fourth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Reno.
Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Each week, cash and prizes will be given out to vaccinated Nevada residents. A total of $5 million will be given out to nearly 2,000 people, with the $1 million grand prize given out on Aug. 26.
In the past three weeks, adult have received cash prizes of up to $250,000 and teens have won college savings prizes of up to $50,000.
