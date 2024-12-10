5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Nevada

‘Devil’s in the details’: Lombardo waits for details on Trump’s deportation plans

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Yerington in northern Nevada, on Monday Dec. 9, 2024, according to the United States Geological Survey. (Getty Images)

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook a small northern Nevada town Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occured around 3:08 p.m. near Yerington, about 71 miles southeast of Reno and had a population of 8,231 people as of 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.

The earthquake was felt in Carson City and Reno, with less intense shakes felt around Sacramento, California, according to the geological survey.

Twelve smaller earthquakes followed in the minutes after the 5.7 magnitude quake that ranged from 2.5 to 3.6 magnitude, the geological survey reported.

On Thursday, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California and prompted a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people.